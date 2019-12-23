Livingston residents search for owner of friendly wandering horse

Horse found in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Residents of Cane Market Road, near the Fountainbleu subdivision, say they were greeted by an unexpected visitor, Sunday.

A female horse that was wearing a bridle showed up at their home, and though she's been a great guest, the residents are sure she must have an owner out there who's looking for her. She's described as friendly and appears to be well-trained.

The residents are using Facebook as a means for alerting the public. Though a temporary home for the horse has been located, they hope to touch base with her owners soon.