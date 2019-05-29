Livingston president in talks with FEMA after audit criticizing parish's 2016 flood response

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says his office is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency after it sent an audit picking apart the parish's response to the 2016 flood.

Ricks said in a news release Wednesday that his office had received the audit, which stemmed from the agency's recent Community Assistance Visit evaluation.

While the audit was not immediately released to the public, Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Mark Harrell reportedly warned the parish council last week, "It's not going to be good."

"My goal after this unprecedented disaster was to get our residents back in their homes as quickly as possible," the statement from the parish president read in part. "In some instances, this 'citizens’ first' approach meant that not every rule was followed precisely in accordance with FEMA standards."

The news release goes on to say FEMA has identified floodplain management technical assistance needs of the parish. As part of that plan, the Parish Emergency Operations Center will handle all future determinations, inspections, permits and other requirements related to post-disaster management.

Ricks also says his office is in the process of revising the Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance to incorporate the penalty clause suggested by FEMA to ensure compliance.