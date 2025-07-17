77°
Livingston Police warn of 'jam' after pomegranates spill onto U.S. Highway 190
HENDERSON - The Livingston Police Department warned drivers of a 'jam' after boxes of pomegranates spilled onto U.S. Highway 190 near Henderson.
Images showed the pomegranates across the shoulder of the highway. Police advised drivers in the area to use caution.
