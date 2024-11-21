55°
Livingston Parish waterways reopened Thursday morning

40 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, November 21 2024 Nov 21, 2024 November 21, 2024 8:02 AM November 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The parish Office of Emergency Preparedness said the waterways reopened Thursday morning. 

The waterways closed on Nov. 5 due to incoming inclement weather, but high water kept them closed. 

They reopened Thursday morning at 8 a.m..

