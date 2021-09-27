Livingston Parish waterways reopened; still large amounts of debris in water

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said waterways in the parish will be open Tuesday morning.

Ricks closed waterways after Hurricane Ida due to debris in the water and said the areas are still not clear.

Read the full statement below:

"Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are reopening all Livingston Parish waterways to all traffic beginning at 6:00 am on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. There are still large amounts of debris in our waterways and the use of rivers, lakes, canals, etc. will be at your own risk. We ask that you be mindful of those areas that may pose a threat to your safety and recommend that you travel at idling speeds when necessary."