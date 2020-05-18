78°
Livingston Parish waterways reopen Monday morning
LIVINGSTON PARISH - On Monday morning the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security issued a press release stating that all area waterways will be open to traffic effective 9 a.m., Monday.
The change is due to a significant drop in water levels that occurred overnight.
On Friday, May 15 the waterways were closed because of a high water threat caused by recent rains.
