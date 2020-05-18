75°
Livingston Parish waterways reopen Monday morning

Monday, May 18 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - On Monday morning the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security issued a press release stating that all area waterways will be open to traffic effective 9 a.m., Monday.

The change is due to a significant drop in water levels that occurred overnight.

On Friday, May 15 the waterways were closed because of a high water threat caused by recent rains. 

