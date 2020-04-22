82°
Livingston Parish: Train slams into eighteen-wheeler early Wednesday morning
WALKER - Early Wednesday morning, a train slammed into an eighteen-wheeler that was sitting on the tracks at Cane Market Road, north of Florida Boulevard.
Officials say the collision did not cause any serious injuries.
As of 8 a.m., Cane Market Road remains closed, but Florida is open with emergency vehicles present.
