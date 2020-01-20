Livingston Parish town called out for filing taxes late and other financial errors

State officials say the unincorporated village of Killian is in hot water for paying taxes late in June of 2019 and for failing to issue social security checks properly.

The State Legislative auditor says the June 2019 taxes, which amounted to over $4,000, and corresponding paperwork were not filed until November of that year due to an oversight in management.

In addition to this, the town was contributing to social security for eligible employees who should be enrolled in the Municipal Police Employees' Retirement System.

The audit also mentions that Killian officials failed to shut off the utility services of residents who did not pay their bills on time.

Click here to access full audit reports on the state government's website.