87°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office looking to ID armed robber
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Though surveillance photos offer little detail, investigators in Livingston Parish hope they will prompt someone to come forward with information on an armed robber who struck a convenience store early on a recent morning.
The images show a person clothed from head-to-toe -- including a mask, hood and gloves -- at the Best Stop store in the town of Livingston. The robber is about 5-foot-10 and was seen leaving in a red 4-door sedan, which turned to go south on Highway 42.
No one was hurt, and the sheriff's office said the thief got away with an undisclosed sum of cash.
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 225-686-2241 (ext. 1) or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Location for new Mississippi River Bridge should be unveiled by next August
-
7-year-old dies in Denham Springs mobile home fire early Monday
-
Decades after setting record in championship game, former LSU pitcher hopes Tigers...
-
Video shows man breaking into Dollar General, stealing cigarettes using rock
-
LSU fans staying hopeful for Monday's game against Florida
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso