Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office looking to ID armed robber

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Though surveillance photos offer little detail, investigators in Livingston Parish hope they will prompt someone to come forward with information on an armed robber who struck a convenience store early on a recent morning.

The images show a person clothed from head-to-toe -- including a mask, hood and gloves -- at the Best Stop store in the town of Livingston. The robber is about 5-foot-10 and was seen leaving in a red 4-door sedan, which turned to go south on Highway 42.

No one was hurt, and the sheriff's office said the thief got away with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 225-686-2241 (ext. 1) or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).