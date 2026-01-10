67°
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office locates 78-year-old man with dementia
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has located a missing man with dementia.
According to the sheriff's office, the 78-year-old was last seen in Denham Springs around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
According to his family, the man suffers from dementia.
