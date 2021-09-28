75°
Livingston Parish sets date for post-hurricane debris pick up
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish will begin picking up Construction & Demolition debris on Monday, October 4th, as well as vegetative debris.
Officials ask that the piles be separated, adding that if vegetative and C&D are combined in anyway it will not be picked up.
The debris contractor will be making several passes on every Parish road, excluding those in the city limits of Denham Springs and State highways.
The City of Denham Springs has their own debris contractor within city limits and DOTD has a contractor for State highways.
