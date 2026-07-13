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Livingston Parish search warrants uncover 3,400 lbs of stolen AT&T copper wire

26 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 8:44 PM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Detectives uncovered 3400 pounds of stolen AT&T copper wire during a search at a home and a business as part of a copper theft investigation.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives had been investigating copper wire thefts in the parish before getting search warrants for a home on Brown Pelican Road and a business in Hammond.

Detectives say the stolen wire is connected to five cases in Livingston Parish and possibly more in other areas.

Todd Pearce, 42 and Ashley Landry, 41, are in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on several charges, including five counts of theft and five counts of criminal damage to critical infrastructure.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and there may be more cases in other places.

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