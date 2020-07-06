Livingston Parish Schools to launch non-COVID related virtual school program for Fall

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish Public Schools issued a Monday morning press release stating plans to launch a full-time virtual school program for the fall of 2020.

The program will be open to students in grades 6-12, who are well-suited for rigorous online instruction, or who may find it to be a better alternative to current home school, charter, or private instruction formats.

Students who register through the Livingston Virtual program will earn a standard high school diploma that meets state and school board requirements and is recognized by post-secondary education institutions, the military, and employers.

These students will have access to extracurricular activities offered by their in-district schools, including after school activities, school-sponsored dances, homecoming activities, graduation, and potentially sports.

Their online instruction will be supported with online interaction with the instructor, as well as required face-to-face sessions, which will be held at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker.

The Livingston Virtual program will include community field trips within the structure to offer positive opportunities for service and social interaction, as well as mandatory class attendance, a minimum GPA requirement, and participation in standardized testing to adhere to state-mandated policies. All transportation needs will be the responsibility of the student and/or parents.

Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis said the district will begin accepting applications of interest Tuesday, July 7.

Applications can be accessed electronically through Facebook at Livingston Virtual, or on the web at www.livingstonvirtual.org.

Parents can also send email inquiries to livingstonvirtual@lpsb.org or call 225-686-4333.

Purvis said the program is not a social distance learning option for students who have concerns returning to school due to COVID-19 and went on to explain that provisions for those concerns remain a topic of discussion for school leaders.

Information pertaining to their decision related to distance learning and COVID-19 will be announced at a later time.

Purvis went on to note that the upcoming Fall program is open only to students residing in Livingston Parish and that an annual technology and supply fee of $100 per student will be required, as each student will be provided with a computer and curriculum.

The priority application deadline to apply for the fall semester is July 31, while the priority application deadline to apply for the spring semester is Nov. 30.

Limited openings are available, and applications and all requested documentation will be reviewed by the Livingston Parish Schools Admissions Committee to determine approved enrollment in the program.