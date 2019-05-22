Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Rick Wentzel retiring in June

Photo: Livingston Parish News

LIVINGSTON PARISH - After serving as the superintendent for public schools in Livingston Parish for three years, Rick Wentzel has announced he plans to step down after the end of this school year.

Thursday night Wentzel announced that after three years of serving as superintendent he has decided to retire on June 15, 2019.

“I have been honored to serve as superintendent of this great district, and to work with some of the state’s very best teachers and school administrators. I couldn’t ask for a better job than the one you’ve allowed me to have over the past three years,” Wentzel said. “But after much prayer and discussion with my family, I believe now is the right time for me to make this transition so I can spend more time with my family.”

Wentzel has been apart of the education system for 33 years and 22 of those years were spent in the Livingston Parish Public School System.

The school board announced they plan to begin an extensive search for a candidate to replace Wentzel in June.