Livingston Parish schools sanitized before back in session

LIVINGSTON- A professional cleaning crew spent two days sanitizing every inch of Walker High, and that is just one of 43 schools in the parish getting that treatment.



"All the desks, all the countertops, all the doorknobs," Shawn Folks said, President of Guarantee Restoration Services. "We're making sure everything is good and clean so when the students do come back, it's ready and they have a clean atmosphere to be in."



The task is being completed by Guarantee Restoration Services. Livingston Parish Schools first contracted with the company when the 2016 floods damaged many of its campuses.



"The experience that we had during the flood prepared us to be ready for the coronavirus," Assistant Superintendent Steve Parrill said.

"When the schools were affected, we were able to restore all the schools and get them back and operational within four weeks," Folks said.



Though they say they will have all the schools finished by the time school starts next week. Each school will have its own cleaning procedures in place, some even counting on students to maintain.



"The school system is helping the students learn to be good stewards of their own environment, so we are going to put some responsibility on the students to help keep the campus clean and wiped down. Students are going to have to take individual responsibility for their own area and we got safe cleaning supplies that they can use to help with the process," Parrill sais.



Along with classrooms, every school bus will also be thoroughly sanitized.