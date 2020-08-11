Livingston Parish schools report more than 100 students, staff members in quarantine

The Livingston Parish school system says more than 100 of its students and faculty are currently in self-quarantine after several staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

School system spokesperson Delia Taylor says it is unclear how many of those in quarantine are self-isolating out of caution, have been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, or have been back on campus this semester.

Superintendent Joe Murphy released a statement Tuesday acknowledging that seven employees system-wide had tested positive for the virus, with a total of 17 currently in self-quarantine as a result. The other 10 employees had been in close contact with those infected.

Twelve of those employees are said to be teachers and the rest are said to hold other roles like custodian, bus driver and food service. Nine of them are expected to be back at work by Aug. 17.

Along with the employees, 141 students are in quarantine across Livingston Parish schools. The system does not have a count of how many students tested positive or how many simply came in close contact with someone who contracted the virus.

Before the start of the school year on Aug. 7, officials said more than 90 percent of students planned to attend in-person classes this semester. The schools system is currently using a hybrid learning method, meaning online and in-person classes, for students who are not taking all-virtual classes.

The system enrolls about 26,000 students.

The only other other school system to report exposure to the virus as of Tuesday is the Central school system, which says one 6th grade teacher tested positive. Two more of the system's teachers are in isolation after coming in contact with that teacher.

All will be required to quarantine for at least 14 days.