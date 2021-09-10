Livingston Parish schools prepare to reopen in the coming days

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The majority of schools have made a full recovery following Hurricane Ida, with most campuses reopening Friday. For the ones that will stay closed, school board officials are working to have them up and running by the end of next week.

“We have a total of 49 sites across our parish and tomorrow, on Friday, we’ll return our students to 36 of those campuses," said Joe Murphy, Superintendent of Livingston Schools. "So we’re very excited about 36 of our campuses opening. That equates to almost 21,000 kids that will have a campus to come back to tomorrow."

Murphy says five more schools, including Holden High, French Settlement Elementary, and French Settlement High School will reopen Monday. The rest of the schools either don't have power or have damage that needs repairing before the campus is safe enough for students and staff to return.

“We’ve got a couple issues and I think people don’t realize it’s not as simple as just switching a light switch on. Of course, power has been the biggest issue for us but that’s now beginning to come back quite well across our parish," said Murphy.

Once the campus is safe, staff will return for a full workday before students arrive the following day for class.

