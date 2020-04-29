74°
Livingston Parish schools having some employees return to campuses next week

April 29, 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish School System is calling on employees who usually work on campuses year-round to begin returning to work next week.

Superintendent Joe Murphy says the system is calling on 12-month workers to return to its campuses and central offices starting May 4. Those coming back to work will do so on an amended work schedule from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Murphy says the announcement is one of the the first steps in the phased-in work recovery from the pandemic.

School facilities will remain closed to public until further notice. 

