Livingston Parish schools handing out water on afternoon bus rides amid heat advisory

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Livingston Parish school system says its providing water for students riding its buses this afternoon as temperatures get dangerously high.

The school system announced Monday that all bus riders will be provided water on their ride home that afternoon. It's unclear if that precaution will continue Tuesday.

The system is also reminding students that they are allowed to bring their own water bottles for the morning and afternoon rides.

'Feels-like' temperatures are expected to get as high as 112 degrees as a heat advisory lingers in the area for the fourth day straight. You can read more here: http://www.wbrz.com/news/fourth-straight-day-with-a-heat-advisory