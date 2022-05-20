89°
Livingston Parish schools beefing up graduation security in wake of Hammond shooting
Livingston Parish public schools are changing security protocols at their upcoming graduation ceremonies after a shooting at a Hammond commencement sent four people to a hospital.
The school system say it has four ceremonies scheduled at Southeastern Louisiana University's campus, the same place where gunfire erupted Thursday night following Hammond High's graduation.
Along with increased security at each entrance, guests will be banned from bringing purses and bags into the venue. Only phones and cameras will be allowed inside.
