Livingston Parish Schools announces plans for transition into Phase 3 of reopening

Livingston Parish Schools superintendent, Joe Murphy

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy announced Friday (Sept. 11) that the district will implement a four-day, phased approach to move to its Phase 3 School Attendance Plan, which allows for all students in grades Pre-K to 12 to receive face-to-face instruction five days per week on their home campuses.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announced Thursday that the state would move into Phase Three of its reopening plan Friday, allowing for the district to begin making its transition into its Phase 3 Plan.

Currently, students in grades Pre-K to 5 attend classes five days per week at their assigned school campuses. The district will open that same schedule to students in grades 6-12 according to the following schedule:

-Grades 6 and 9 will return full time to campus, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16

-Grades 7 and 10 will return full time to campus, beginning Thursday, Sept. 17

-Grades 8 and 11 will return full time to campus, beginning Friday, Sept. 18

-Grade 12 will return full time to campus, beginning Monday, Sept. 21

“We reached out to our principals and school leaders to decide on a transition strategy that was best for our teachers and students, and we agreed on this phase-in approach,” Murphy said. He noted that the district utilized a phase-in approach earlier this semester to add students in grades 3-5 to the five-day-per-week schedule, and it proved to work well with minimal issues.

Murphy noted that the district’s Phase 3 plan is not a “return to normal,” but that some restrictions will remain in place.

In particular, buses will only increase from 50% capacity to 75% capacity, and riders will still be required to sanitize their hands upon entering; students will be given multiple opportunities to wash hands and masks will still be required for students in 3rd grade or above, as well as for employees.

School officials will continue to do temperature checks every day by the end of first hour, and anyone with a temperature reading of 100.4 degrees or above will be isolated for parental pick up, and next step guidance will be provided. Students will continue to eat in their classrooms or designated areas. Students will pick up lunch in the cafeterias in static groups, and they will eat in designated areas.

Murphy said the district will adhere to the LHSAA guidelines for sporting events, including allowances for practice and competition. Band and music groups will be allowed to perform within defined groups.

Murphy said the traditional on-campus option will be available to all students, however there may some who choose to continue learning 100% virtual due to health concerns. He noted that currently 2,590 students are receiving 100% virtual instruction – that number dropped by 387 students, from a high of 2,977, after the district added grades 3-5 to the five-day on-campus schedule.

“We expect the numbers in our 100% virtual learning group to significantly drop again once these additional grades are phased into full-time campus instruction. However, those who still wish to remain 100% virtual due to health concerns will be accommodated,” Murphy said.

Murphy encouraged parents who can provide personal transportation for their children to continue to do so to help the district manage the capacity limitation with the busses. He also asked parents to contact the principal of their child’s school to make the district aware on any concerns or questions they might have.