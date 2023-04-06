Livingston Parish school board meeting agrees to form cost-saving task force, end school year early

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A new cost-saving task force built of several members of the school system is being created with the goal of giving raises to teachers after a 1% sales tax with the same goal failed at the polls.

Wednesday, the Livingston Parish School Board held a meeting to discuss forming the task force, which will be comprised of more than 20 people from throughout the school system, including a school nurse, a bus driver, teachers, and a union representative.

Board members also hope to appoint community members and parents to the task force.

District 1's Brad Sharp and District 2's Kellee Dickerson will be in charge of the committee, and they plan to have it formed by the next meeting on April 20.

The board said there would be several cuts throughout the entire school system with the goal of allocating funds for teacher raises, but it's not clear exactly where those cuts would take place.

Additionally, the board approved a motion to end the school year a week early. Livingston Parish schools will now end their year on May 19 instead of the originally planned May 26.