Livingston Parish school board approves pay raise for all full-time school employees

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish School Board voted Thursday to approve pay raises for all of its school employees.

The board approved an annual raise of $1,000 for all full-time certified employees and a $500 raise for full-time classified employees. All full-time employees will also receive a one-time stipend of $750, which will be distributed Oct. 7.

Read a full breakdown of the increases below.

-Full-time, certified employees will receive the $1,000 increase plus a stipend of $750, for a single lump sum disbursement of $1,750 on Oct. 7. The payment of the reoccurring $1,000 increase in future years will be built into the year-long salary schedule, beginning July 1, 2022.

- Full-time classified employees will receive the $500 increase plus the one-time stipend of $750, for a sum of $1,250 on Oct. 7. The payment of the reoccurring $500 increase in future years will be built into the year-long salary schedule, beginning July 1, 2022.