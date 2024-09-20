Livingston Parish School Board approve trio of employee stipends from local, state, federal funds

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish School Board approved a set of three stipends for its employees from local, state and federal funds, the board said Friday.

Superintendent Jody Purvis said the first payment will be issued on Oct. 10, which includes the state's certificated and support staff stipend. A recruitment and retention stipend is being funded by the district's remaining federal funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund awarded by the federal government as part of Congress' economic stimulus action.

The state's stipend will include $2,000 for eligible full-time, active certificated employees and $1,000 for full-time, active support staff, the board said. To be eligible for this stipend, school workers must be full-time employees as of Sept. 30.

The recruitment and retention stipend includes $500 for all eligible full-time, active employees, Purvis said.

The third stipend, an attendance and retention payment, is being funded by the district's general fund and provides $1,500 to active employees. The funds will be issued May 30, 2025.

Purvis said employees can contact the district's human resources office for a complete explanation of eligibility requirements and payment breakdowns.