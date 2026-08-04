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Livingston Parish road project redesigned after 2016 flood now open to drivers

26 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, August 04 2026 Aug 4, 2026 August 04, 2026 6:22 PM August 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — A ribbon cutting was held for the Cook Road Extension project in Livingston Parish.

The road now connects Pete's Highway to Juban Road and is expected to help traffic flow around I-12.

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The project dates back to 2014 and was redesigned after the 2016 flood to address drainage concerns and the height of the roadway.

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