Livingston Parish residents, leaders prepare for possible flooding with tropical storm Cristobal

SPRINGFIELD, LA- Livingston Parish can expect three to five inches of rain to fall over the weekend with tropical storm Cristobal on the way.

The possibility of flooding sparks concern for Springfield officials, however, some residents in the area are not worried about the storm in the slightest.

One homeowner who lives along Tickfaw River in a flood-prone area, says he will "hope for the best" as he does his lawn work ahead of the weekend.

Before taking any more precautions, Rick of Springfield says he will wait it out.

"Until it comes ashore, you're kinda of not sure what it's going to do, until you see a little more of it" Rick said.

While some locals are unphased, the mayor of Springfield is not taking Cristobal as lightly.

"The thing I'm probably worried about most is the water. The last two floods we had were not good," Mayor Tommy Ables said.

The mayor is expecting street flooding as several lower-lying roads in the area have flooded before. Ables says heavy rain often leads to picking things up around town to ensure they do not float away.

While Ables is not as worried about gusty winds, they are still on his mind.

"You get a bad one [storm] every now and then, and the wind will start blowing and you'll have limbs and leaves everywhere," Ables said.

Mayor Ables is urging citizens to say off of the streets this weekend until the worst of the storm has passed and the roads are safe to drive on.

For now, folks in the Springfield area are waiting and watching, but they are ready for whatever the storm brings their way.