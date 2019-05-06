65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish residents decline mosquito abatement tax

1 day 3 hours 46 minutes ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 May 04, 2019 9:39 PM May 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- The votes are in and Livingston Parish voters rejected a tax that would bring back mosquito abatement.

The tax floundered with a vote of 67% opposing and a 33% vote in favor. Only 2,334 residents took the time out of their Saturday to go to the polls and vote.

If approved, a three-dollar charge per month would have been added onto water bills over a nine-year period, which would have begun sometime in 2020.

In a heated meeting last year, Councilman Talbert asked the council to request that the parish president appropriate $50,000 to the new mosquito abatement board. However, the vote was shut down 6 to 3.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days