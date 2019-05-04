70°
Livingston Parish residents decline mosquito abatement tax
LIVINGSTON PARISH- The votes are in and Livingston Parish voters rejected a tax that would bring back mosquito abatement.
The tax floundered with a vote of 67% opposing and a 33% vote in favor. Only 2,334 residents took the time out of their Saturday to go to the poles and vote.
If approved, a three-dollar charge per month would have been added onto water bills over a nine-year period, which would have begun sometime in 2020.
In a heated meeting last year, Councilman Talbert asked the council to request that the parish president appropriate $50,000 to the new mosquito abatement board. However, the vote was shut down 6 to 3.
