Livingston Parish residents brace for more tropical storms

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Residents from the small Livingston Parish community called Carthage Bluff Landing are preparing for heavy rainfall from Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

"When it floods it's a major inconvenience, and plus the fact that when the water is all gone, I'm still cleaning up and disinfecting." Arthur Lobell said.

Lobell who is 81-years-old has lived in Carthage Bluff Landing for 10 years. Located right by the Amite River Lobell has experienced many floods.

"Its flooded more than half of that ever since I've been living here," Lobell said.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal hit the area in June, making it impossible for residents to leave or enter the area without a boat.

"It doesn't take a lot of water to start covering the road here. We only have one way in and out of here because we are surrounded by water," Lobell said.

As the two storms head towards Louisiana Lobell says he's already prepared for them, but in his own unique way.

"I'm a Bible-believing, God-fearing man, okay, and I prepare by praying for my family and friends, that we make it through safely", Lobell said.



Lobell usually rides out big storms saying it has to be a really strong storm for him to evacuate.