Livingston Parish Public Schools launch virtual learning program

LIVINGSTON- The Livingston Parish Public School System announced a new, virtual learning experience for home school, charter, or private students in grades 6-12.

The full-time alternative learning program will begin in time for the 2020-21 school year, but applications will open on Tuesday, July 7, for students residing in Livingston Parish.

To fill out an application, click here.

“Our district has been researching an effective virtual school option for our students for over three years, and we believe the format we plan to offer this fall will give them the best structure for success,” Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis said. “Livingston Virtual will provide students with a rigorous, independent format that is reinforced through face-to-face instructional support and access to social interactions, including extracurricular activities at their in-district campuses and unique community activities.”

The program is designed for keeping students on-track, not to replace face-to-face learning due to COVID-19.

Students enrolled will be charged an annual technology and supply fee of $100 as each student will be provided with a computer and curriculum.

The priority deadline to apply for the fall semester is Friday, July 31, while the priority deadline for the spring semester is Monday, November 30. Limited space is available.