Livingston Parish Public Schools announces response plan for COVID-19

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent, Joe Murphy, has sent out a response plan due to closures caused by the coronavirus.

Superintendent Murphy stated in a letter sent out on Saturday:

LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy released a letter today (March 14) to all district employees, parents and students to inform them of the district’s short-term plans for managing and addressing safety concerns, instructional learning and important services during the state-mandated school-closure period of March 16 to April 13, which was announced yesterday by the governor in an effort to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

“Our administration has responded swiftly to coordinate a comprehensive plan of action that protects the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff, and that delivers quality instruction and much-needed services to our students during this proclamation period,” Murphy said.

“In many ways, our community is no stranger to this “unchartered” situation – we know we have the mettle to stand strong in difficult times,” Murphy added, referencing the district’s unprecedented management and recovery from the 2016 floods in Livingston Parish.

Murphy outlined the district’s planned action for Monday and Tuesday, noting that additional information on the implementation of a blended model of learning for each school will be announced Tuesday afternoon, as well as district plans for limited, altered food services and applicable emergency services.

Monday, March 16:

All Livingston Parish Pubic School employees are to report to work.

All teachers and instructional employees who were regularly scheduled for professional learning workshops that day will report for those sessions as planned.

Central office staff will meet to finalize a framework for schools to provide digital instructional resources, as well as printed take-home resources, for all their students.

Bus drivers will bring their busses to designated school sites to be cleaned and disinfected. School custodians will continue to clean campuses on a regular schedule.

Food service workers will coordinate plans to provide limited, altered services to those students in need of regular meals.

School leaders and department directors will determine a plan for continuing applicable emergency services

Tuesday, March 17:

All district employees will report to their regularly assigned work locations throughout the parish.

Bus drivers should contact the transportation department to determine the status of the cleaning of their busses, and to determine if there is a need to participate in the delivery of services during the proclamation period.

All principals will meet with central office staff at the Suma Professional Development Center at 8:30 a.m. to discuss and organize plans of implementation of the district’s framework for the delivery of a blended model of instruction.

The district and individual schools will announce action plans for blended models of instruction, including a tentative timeline of when parents and students can expect to receive the materials for the “first day” of remote learning.

“It is my intent to communicate our plans of action on a regular, timely basis, so ALL our school community members can move forward in a cohesive manner to navigate this challenge,” Murphy said. “Because the nature of this event is very fluid, all decisions and announced action plans will be subject to review as circumstances potentially change, and adjustments will be made for the best interest of all stakeholders. We will be diligent in posting updates and notifications on the district website, www.lpsb.org , and through our social media feeds.”

“I remain confident, that as we work together, supporting one another, we will overcome whatever circumstances confront us,” he added. “Livingston Parish has a strong track record of turning challenges into opportunities.”