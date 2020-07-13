Livingston Parish president won't support 'strict enforcement' of statewide mask mandate

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Monday that the parish government will not push businesses to enforce the statewide mask requirement that went into effect Monday.

A statement from the parish president's office says Ricks wants residents to stay "mindful" of the mandate but will not encourage strict citations against residents who oppose Governor Edwards' order.

The governor has said that parishes below a certain threshold of coronavirus cases can opt out of the order. However, that is not the case for Livingston Parish.

“I have received many emails and messages from constituents wanting me to opt out of the Order,” President Ricks said. “Unfortunately, this is not an option for Livingston Parish.”

The news release says the parish has had 408 cases per 100,000 residents, about four times higher than the ratio required to opt out.

