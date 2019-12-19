Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks reveals cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks told the Livingston Parish Council Thursday night he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Ricks says doctors caught the cancer early, and he will have surgery two days after Christmas.

Ricks will not be stepping down from his position and says doctors believe he will fully recover. He hopes to return to office at the start of 2020.