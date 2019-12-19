37°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks reveals cancer diagnosis and upcoming surgery

2 hours 18 minutes ago Thursday, December 19 2019 Dec 19, 2019 December 19, 2019 7:46 PM December 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Drew Balkin

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks told the Livingston Parish Council Thursday night he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. 

Ricks says doctors caught the cancer early, and he will have surgery two days after Christmas. 

Ricks will not be stepping down from his position and says doctors believe he will fully recover. He hopes to return to office at the start of 2020.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days