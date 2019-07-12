Livingston Parish President discusses preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Friday, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks came to the WBRZ studio to discuss storm preparations in the parish ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

Ricks said crews have been out all week clearing ditches and canals to help prevent flooding. Residents in the parish are advised to help in the cleanup efforts.

"Please pick up all the light-weight toys and things that you think would float or blow into the canals and culverts," Ricks said. "Put them up somewhere. That's what we're finding in our culverts and out ditches."

Along with cleaning up debris, the parish is also providing residents with sandbags. As of Thursday, Rick said over 36,000 sandbags had been handed out.

Thursday President Donald Trump that an emergency exists in the state and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local responses efforts due ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.