Livingston Parish prepares for potential rain events

1 hour 32 minutes ago Monday, June 14 2021 Jun 14, 2021 June 14, 2021 8:06 PM June 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Department of Public Works crews in Livingston Parish are ramping up their efforts and clearing debris from drainage ditches in case the storm brewing in the gulf heads this way.

"Oh no, here we go again," Brandi Jane said.

Jane is the director of Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

"Our DPW has already ordered more sand and we've got sandbags available, They are already gearing up their people to see who is going to work and who's not," Jane said.

Jane says her office is also preparing its emergency response center to be activated if the storm closes in. It will be staffed 24 hours a day if necessary until the weather clears up.

"We have volunteers listed, parish employees to come into this room. This is the EOC. They will help during activation, to answer phones and we also have citizen volunteers to help too," Jane said.

The parish also has a shelter with staff ready to open, if residents have to evacuate their homes.

