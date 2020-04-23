78°
Livingston Parish officials to distribute reusable masks to residents Saturday

2 hours 41 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2020 Apr 23, 2020 April 23, 2020 9:17 AM April 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - As Louisiana officials eye a reopening of the state's economy, they're reminding residents that the spread of COVID-19 is still a threat and it's important to wear masks when going to the grocery stores or other essential locations.

For this reason, Livingston Parish officials will be distributing donated, high-quality, re-useable masks (masks that can be washed and reused) on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (or until supplies run out) at locations throughout the area.

Each of the distribution locations are listed below. 

LOCATIONS: 

City of Denham Springs Fire Department

930 Government Drive, Denham Springs

 

Walker High School

9677 Florida Blvd., Walker (Carpool Lane - enter off of North Palmetto Street)

 

Fire District #1 – Albany

29778 South Montpelier Ave., Albany

 

Fire District #2 – Springfield

32280 Terry Street, Springfield

 

French Settlement Police Department

16015 Hwy 16, French Settlement

 

Fire District #5 (3 locations)

#1 - 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs

 

#2 - 31747 Myers Road, Denham Springs

 

#3 – 25500 Hwy 16 South, Denham Springs

 

Mandy’s Primary Healthcare

Oak Point Shopping Center (Watson)

 

First Baptist Church

29401 South Frost Road, Livingston

