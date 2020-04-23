Livingston Parish officials to distribute reusable masks to residents Saturday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - As Louisiana officials eye a reopening of the state's economy, they're reminding residents that the spread of COVID-19 is still a threat and it's important to wear masks when going to the grocery stores or other essential locations.

For this reason, Livingston Parish officials will be distributing donated, high-quality, re-useable masks (masks that can be washed and reused) on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (or until supplies run out) at locations throughout the area.

Each of the distribution locations are listed below.

LOCATIONS:

City of Denham Springs Fire Department

930 Government Drive, Denham Springs

Walker High School

9677 Florida Blvd., Walker (Carpool Lane - enter off of North Palmetto Street)

Fire District #1 – Albany

29778 South Montpelier Ave., Albany

Fire District #2 – Springfield

32280 Terry Street, Springfield

French Settlement Police Department

16015 Hwy 16, French Settlement

Fire District #5 (3 locations)

#1 - 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs

#2 - 31747 Myers Road, Denham Springs

#3 – 25500 Hwy 16 South, Denham Springs

Mandy’s Primary Healthcare

Oak Point Shopping Center (Watson)

First Baptist Church

29401 South Frost Road, Livingston