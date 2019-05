Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy makes American Idol's 'Top 5'

Photo: American Idol

HOLLYWOOD, CA. - A talented Livingston teen is another step closer to living out his dream after making it through another round on American Idol.

Sunday night, Laine Hardy of French Settlement had the audience clapping along to his performance as he made the top five of the competition.

You can watch his full performance below.

Be sure to watch the next episode this Sunday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ.