Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston Parish moving trick-or-treat hours

4 hours 6 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, October 04 2021 Oct 4, 2021 October 04, 2021 2:37 PM October 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Trick-or-treating for Halloween has been officially moved to Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Livingston Parish Council voted Thursday night to move the holiday. The parish's annual Trunk or Treat event will also be on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at South Park on Vincent Road in Denham Springs.

