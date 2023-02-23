Livingston Parish may become 'Second Amendment sanctuary'

WALKER - There are different types of guns, ammo, and firearm accessories inside P&D Concealed Carry, a gun shop in Livingston Parish.

"We live in a very bad world," said the store's owner, David Groce. "There is a lot of evil in our area here, lots of crime, so people need to be able to protect themselves."

While law-abiding citizens can legally obtain guns, Groce says federal laws are changing.

"An item that they previously allowed back in 2012—now that 40 to 100 million people own—is suddenly illegal to put together with an AR pistol. You can own it, you just can't put it with an AR pistol, which makes no sense," Groce said.

Now, Livingston Parish councilman and parish president candidate Jeff Ard has authored a resolution that would see the parish become a so-called "Second Amendment sanctuary" if passed.

"It keeps us from having to worry about federal government taking our rights away, or state government taking our rights away. We will have that protection here locally," Ard said.

This means if laws are changed, the parish council can vote on whether public funds will be spent to enforce the law.

"Right now, we have a federal law that protects our Second Amendment right, and we have a state law. If, for some reason, they were to change them laws, with us having it at the local government, they have to come fight us, too," Ard said.

Establishing the parish as a gun sanctuary is something Groce says he has a lot of support for.

"I'm in full support of it. I believe they should do that. That's what our elected officials are there for, is to hold up the Constitution, and nowhere in the Constitution does it say you need special permits or any special permission to have or buy any type of firearm," Groce said.

The resolution will not change any current federal laws from being enforced, including the ones that prohibit guns from federal buildings and schools.

Quite a few parishes across the state have already declared themselves a "Second Amendment sanctuary." St. Mary Parish was the first to do so with a council vote in 2020, and Pointe Coupee Parish passed its own ordinance last fall. Grant Parish, Winn Parish and Rapides Parish also all voted for ordinances or resolutions that back gun ownership.