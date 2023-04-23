Livingston Parish man killed in early-morning crash Sunday

70°
Sunday, April 23 2023
SPRINGFIELD - A man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck crossed the center line of the highway. 

According to State Police 41-year-old Daniel Lozano of Livingston was driving along LA-42 near the Springville Baptist Church when his truck hit another vehicle head-on. 

Troopers say Lozano was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The other driver was properly restrained and was taken to a hospital for moderate injuries. 

No other information was released.

