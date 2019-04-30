87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livingston Parish man killed in early morning crash on US 51

2 hours 29 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 10:37 AM April 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

INDEPENDENCE - A man from Livingston Parish was killed Tuesday morning after his vehicle ran off a highway in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. on US 51 north of LA 30. Michael "Dwight" Hoyt, 27, was killed in the crash.

Police said Hoyt was driving his vehicle southbound on the highway when it drove into a ditch, struck a culvert and flipped multiple times. Hoyt was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and sustained fatal injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash, but say impairment did not immediately appear to be a factor.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days