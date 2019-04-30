87°
Livingston Parish man killed in early morning crash on US 51
INDEPENDENCE - A man from Livingston Parish was killed Tuesday morning after his vehicle ran off a highway in Tangipahoa Parish.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. on US 51 north of LA 30. Michael "Dwight" Hoyt, 27, was killed in the crash.
Police said Hoyt was driving his vehicle southbound on the highway when it drove into a ditch, struck a culvert and flipped multiple times. Hoyt was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and sustained fatal injuries.
Police are still investigating the crash, but say impairment did not immediately appear to be a factor.
