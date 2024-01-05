53°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish library introduces unique new checkout item that can help you celebrate in a pinch
It's the day of an important party and you'd forgotten any and all decorations for the big day. You could make a run to the store—but you could save some money by going to your local library.
As of Jan. 1, residents with a Livingston Parish library card have that option.
The library has introduced "Celebration Kits": bundles you can check out for major occasions to help decorate in a pinch.
The library says there are kits for anniversaries, baby showers, graduations, and more. Each kit comes with a banner, a themed backdrop for photos, and other reusable party materials.
Kits can be checked out for seven days at a time.
Trending News
For more information, visit the library website here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...
-
Potential development on Burbank Drive gets pushback
-
Crews preparing to overlay Airline Highway in Prairieville; overnight work begins Sunday
-
New Year's Day violence underscores problems with juvenile justice
-
Fatal car crash takes life of Walker High School senior