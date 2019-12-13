Livingston Parish Library eliminates overdue fines and outstanding debt

Livingston Parish Library, Main Branch

LIVINGSTON PARISH – The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is implementing a policy that eradicates all of its patron’s overdue fines and outstanding debt.

This policy is an expansion of an Oct. 2018 decision to eliminate fines on all teen and youth accounts.

LPL says the purpose of the new policy is to ensure that every patron, regardless of their financial circumstances, has access to vital community resources.

LPL’s Director released a statement regarding the policy, saying, “When patrons borrow items from the Library and they become overdue, those who cannot afford the fine would avoid coming back to the Library... we hope that the removal of fines will offer a fresh start for all patrons to rediscover the Library and the many services we offer.”

Although overdue fines will no longer be assessed on items borrowed from the library, notices will still be sent when the item is nearing its due date.

The new policy went into effect, Dec. 1.

Click here for more information on LPL.