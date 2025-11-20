Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish Library Board names new library director, board leaders
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Library is getting a new director from Mississippi, as well as new board leadership.
The Livingston Parish Library Board voted 6-4 on Tuesday to hire Na'Chel Shannon to lead the library system. Shannon is the current library director of the South Mississippi Regional Library, based in Prentiss.
The interim director, Kyla Robertson Webb, did not apply for the job, The Advocate reported.
Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte and the library board voted against renewing former library director Michelle Parrish's contract in July. WBRZ previously reported that four members of the board also resigned over the summer.
After several nominations and unsuccessful votes, the library board also elected Jonathan Davis as the new board president with a 6-4 vote. Current president Jennifer Dorhauer was elected vice president, with both set to assume their roles in January.
The Livingston Parish Library Board also turned down a proposed cost-of-living pay increase for employees, despite high turnover rates at the library.
