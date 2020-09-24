No restrictions planned for trick-or-treating in Livingston Parish; residents encouraged to be 'responsible'

Photo: Pxhere

Livingston Parish is among the first to outline plans for Halloween trick-or-treaters this year.

According to an announcement from the parish, trick-or-treating hours will be Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.

While Parish President Layton Ricks says he will not issue any additional directives regarding public safety at this time, he says residents should be "vigilant and responsible" due to the ongoing pandemic.

No other parishes in the capital area have announced modified plans for Halloween thus far.