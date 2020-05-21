Livingston Parish lays out plans for high school graduations, ACT testing and more

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish School System laid out plans for the near future Thursday, including graduation ceremonies, cleaning schedules, ACT Testing, and strategies to strengthen student safety with a new grant.

Graduation ceremonies

Thursday, Superintendent Joe Murphy confirmed dates and times of high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.

June 23 – Holden High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium and Live Oak High Graduation Ceremony, 8 p.m. at LOHS Stadium

June 25 – Maurepas High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium

June 26 – Denham Springs High Graduation Ceremony, 8 p.m. at DSHS Stadium

June 28 – Walker High Graduation Ceremony, 8 p.m. at WHS Stadium

June 29 – Springfield High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium

June 30 – Albany High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium

July 1 – Doyle High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at Walker High Gymnasium

July 2 – French Settlement High Graduation Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at FSHS Gymnasium

Each high school will provide important information for seniors on their respective Facebook and school web pages, and students should contact their high schools if they need additional information.

ACT testing and campuses reopening

Pre-K and Kindergarten registrations begin June 1. Parents will be allowed to visit schools to fill out applications.

ACT Testing will be held on some campuses on June 2. On June 8, campuses will be open to limited school-sponsored extracurricular activities.

Cleaning schedule

Livingston schools also announced a sanitation schedule for their campuses and buses. Phase 1 of the district’s cleaning effort will be completed over the next two weeks, which will include having every campus treated with a disinfectant fog in preparation for the campuses opening up to limited visitors.

Phase 2 of the district’s cleaning effort will be held in July. Every school facility and school bus will have all touched surfaces wiped down with disinfectants, in addition to utilizing hydro-electrostatic machines to spray classrooms and buses.

Phase 3 will be to continue the recommended cleaning strategies and to train employees on proper CDC guidelines.

$4.4 million CARES Act grant

Superintendent Murphy also announced the school system received a $4.4 million grant under the CARES act. The money will go toward cleaning and disinfecting school property, increasing the number of computers and laptops for students, and to improve student access to WiFi.

Murphy said Livingston schools will increase their number of available take-home laptops to a one-to-one ratio. The district will also increase the number of computers available for in-classroom use. Murphy anticipates having portable computer carts, equipped 30 to 35 laptops each, to be managed by schools.