Livingston Parish getting $57M in federal funding to rebuild flood-damaged schools

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish school system announced Thursday it is getting millions of dollars to rebuild school campuses damaged in the 2016 flood.

Livingston Parish Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said the system is getting $51.8 million from FEMA and another $5.4 million from HUD through the Community Development Block Grant program.

The money will go toward projects at Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High.

Murphy says he also expects the district will be able to improve elements of each campus on top of replacing what was lost.