Livingston Parish gathering info on June storm damage

DENHAM SPRINGS - Livingston Parish officials are asking for residents to help them take account of how much damage the area sustained after severe thunderstorms and flash flooding impacted the capital area earlier this month.

Anyone whose property sustained damage in the June 6 storms is asked to report it to city officials in Denham Springs and Walker, or parish officials. State workers with GOHSEP will also be making their way around the parish this week to survey the damage.

The damage reports will help determine if parish residents need financial assistance in the wake of the storm.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact the LOHSEP office at 225-686-3066.

