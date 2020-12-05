51°
Livingston Parish football coach resigns amid police investigation into alleged relationship with student

DENHAM SPRINGS -  An employee with the Livingston Parish school system has resigned as police investigate allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Denham Springs Police confirmed it was investigating the allegations against Tyler Love, an assistant football coach at Denham Springs High School. A school spokesperson said Love resigned Thursday.

Police did not release any further details surrounding the investigation. 

